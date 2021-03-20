Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$757.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

