BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $729.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $714.34 and its 200 day moving average is $670.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.28 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

