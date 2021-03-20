BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 293,443 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.