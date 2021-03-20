BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $212.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.