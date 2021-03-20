BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

