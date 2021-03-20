BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,405 shares of company stock worth $12,060,075. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.