BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $227.42 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

