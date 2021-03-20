Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $82,566,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

