Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 16,604 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

