Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $381.28 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day moving average is $359.93. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.