Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

