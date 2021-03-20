Beam Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEAM. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

BEAM opened at $92.89 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

