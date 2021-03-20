Bellway’s (BLWYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BLWYF stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Bellway has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

