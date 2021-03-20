Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.89. 1,702,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,164,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Specifically, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

