Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 30th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of BHLB opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

