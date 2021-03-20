Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $451.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Berry by 267.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

