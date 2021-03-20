Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $451.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Berry by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berry by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

