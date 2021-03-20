BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s revenues and underlying attributable profit improved year over year in the first half of fiscal 2021 due to higher prices, and strong production for iron ore and copper. In fiscal 2021, the company expects to produce 244-255 Mt of iron ore. Iron prices, which had so far been gaining on the back of strong demand in China, lost steam lately on the country’s drive to reduce pollution. Meanwhile, efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. Focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. BHP Group plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals to capitalize on demand from steelmakers. It has four major projects under development, which will drive growth in the long run.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

