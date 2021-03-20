BHPCoin Reaches Market Cap of $12.88 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00457067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00140298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00659838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

