Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $585,588.32 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Luke D. Thompson sold 36,508 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $585,588.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $375.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

