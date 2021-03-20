Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,458 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises about 9.8% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned 1.23% of Bilibili worth $344,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. 3,868,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.