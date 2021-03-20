bitCNY Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $46.36 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00458158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00144520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

