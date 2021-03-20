BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $432.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,642.53 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.00396325 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

