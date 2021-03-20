BitMax Token (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.71 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $967.92 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00051840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00653335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034670 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

