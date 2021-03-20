Bitradio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $40,524.98 and $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019510 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,777,113 coins and its circulating supply is 9,777,109 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

