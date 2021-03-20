Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$3.41. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 40,561 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.06 million and a PE ratio of -53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

