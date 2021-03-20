BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.76% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $378.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

