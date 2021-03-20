BlackRock Inc. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,483,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,485 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

