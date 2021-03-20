BlackRock Inc. Has $27.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,555 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

