BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,574 shares of company stock worth $285,244. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.31 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

