BlackRock Inc. Purchases 154,732 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Gates Industrial worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.79 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.