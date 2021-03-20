BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $14.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.