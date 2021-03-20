Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.