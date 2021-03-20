Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

APRN stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $137,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner acquired 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,790 shares of company stock valued at $221,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

