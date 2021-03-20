bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.38.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.