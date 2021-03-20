BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.38, with a volume of 2746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.61.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

