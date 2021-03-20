Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.