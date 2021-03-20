Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,234.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

