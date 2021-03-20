Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.23

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 80349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

