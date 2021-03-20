BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 187,204.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,807 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in BP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,844,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

