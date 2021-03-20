Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

