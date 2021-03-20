Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.25. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 63,059 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.