Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 465 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 99,953 shares of company stock worth $43,973,745 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $474.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.52 and its 200 day moving average is $413.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

