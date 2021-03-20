Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.