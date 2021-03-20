Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

