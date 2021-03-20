Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

