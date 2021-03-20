British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.