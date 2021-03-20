Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $474.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.