Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ARDX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 2,982,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,603. The company has a market cap of $686.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

