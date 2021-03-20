Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

